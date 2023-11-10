Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$166.13.

Shares of CNR opened at C$152.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$175.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$148.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

