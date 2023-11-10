Zacks Research Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

NYSE PKG opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $121.97 and a one year high of $159.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

