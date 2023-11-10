Zacks Research Weighs in on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Aaron’s Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

