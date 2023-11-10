Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

