Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Head to Head Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 8 10 1 2.55 Zillow Group 1 6 12 0 2.58

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $52.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.14%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -180.32% 13.89% 5.65% Zillow Group -8.24% -2.30% -1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $14.53 billion 2.11 -$16.72 billion ($40.94) -1.26 Zillow Group $1.96 billion 4.18 -$101.00 million ($0.67) -52.52

Zillow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Fidelity National Information Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.