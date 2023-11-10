Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.77

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.77 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($0.98). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.99), with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.77. The firm has a market cap of £8.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

