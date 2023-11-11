10,970 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

