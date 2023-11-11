155675 (BLD.TO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance
About 155675 (BLD.TO)
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
