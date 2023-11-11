22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the October 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XXII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Dawson James reduced their target price on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

XXII opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.35). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 167.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. Equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,457,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,543,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

