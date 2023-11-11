5,753 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSML. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSML opened at $49.34 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.