a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

AKA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

