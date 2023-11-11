a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $8.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of AKA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

