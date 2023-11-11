ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,770.0 days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $59.43.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
