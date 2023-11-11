Acacia Research (ACTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 39.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

See Also

