accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $692.83

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 692.83 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 541 ($6.68). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.79), with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 692.83. The company has a market capitalization of £229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3,928.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown bought 500 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £3,150 ($3,888.41). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

