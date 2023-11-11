Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

ATNM opened at $4.41 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

