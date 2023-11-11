Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Raised to $0.96 at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $0.88 to $0.96 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

AEVA opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,089.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

