Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $26.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 49.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

