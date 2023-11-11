ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.39

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.39 and traded as low as $39.93. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 4,245 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.7 %

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.