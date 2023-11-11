Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

