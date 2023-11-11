agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $22.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

AGL opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.95.

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

