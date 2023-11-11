Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
About Air New Zealand
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.