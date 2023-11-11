Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

