Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.06. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 122,189 shares.

Specifically, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,201,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

