Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.71

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and traded as low as $36.85. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 18,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ajinomoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Ajinomoto Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

