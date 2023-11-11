Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.88

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and traded as low as $23.33. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 59,728 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

