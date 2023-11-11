Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

