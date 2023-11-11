Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,721,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 15th total of 8,076,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,210.0 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
Alfa Company Profile
