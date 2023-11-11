Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,721,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 15th total of 8,076,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,210.0 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

