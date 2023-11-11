AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.78. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 44,818 shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.