Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
