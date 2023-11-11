Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 13,029 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

