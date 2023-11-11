Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 26,362 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 10,984.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCD opened at $7.06 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

