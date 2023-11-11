Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,818 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

