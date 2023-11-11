Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,799 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 392.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in Kemper by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.94. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

