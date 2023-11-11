Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 7,853 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 865.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $8,954,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UHT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

