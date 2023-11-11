Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 79,274 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 1,177.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.17 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

