Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.