Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE X opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

