Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 278 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $411.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

