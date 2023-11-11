Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

