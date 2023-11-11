Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $86.79 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

