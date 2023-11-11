Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 4,249 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

