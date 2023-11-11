Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 900 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $57.62 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.