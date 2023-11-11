Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 9,442 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 545.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HVT opened at $28.93 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

