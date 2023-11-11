Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 9,576 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of THR stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

