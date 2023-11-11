Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNO stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,411 shares of company stock worth $1,638,196 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

