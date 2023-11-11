Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,846,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,433,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 972,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

