Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assurant by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 201,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

