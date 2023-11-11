Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,751,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 201,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,573.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $906,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

