Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

