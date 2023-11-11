Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $41,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $15.35 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $897.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.96.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.